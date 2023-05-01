Indian job market to grow 22 pc in 5 yrs; AI, machine learning among top roles: WEF2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Top roles for industry transformation in India would be AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning specialists, and data analysts and scientists, the report added.
A World Economic Forum (WEF) study recently states that the Indian job market is estimated to grow 22 per cent over the next five years. As per the report, top roles will emerge from artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data segments.
