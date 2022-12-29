Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths says ‘regret’ casualties

Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths says ‘regret’ casualties2 min read . 04:01 PM IST
- The Indian maker of the cough syrup which is being probed for the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan have said that it regrets the casualties
The Indian maker of the cough syrup which is linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan said on Thursday that it regrets the casualties. The company Marion Biotech has for now halted the production of Dok-1 Max cough syrup, a legal representative of the company said.
Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has said that it had inspected Marion Biotech's production facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. India’s drug regulator also promised more action based on the investigation report on the children’s deaths in Uzbekistan allegedly by the company's cough syrup.
The Union health ministry said that it was in regular touch with its Uzbekistan counterpart.
The ministry has said, “The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing."
On Wednesday, Uzbekistan health ministry said that at least 18 children in the country died after consuming the cough syrup, manufactured by the Indian drug maker. Uzbekistan said the cough syrup contained ethylene glycol, a toxic substance.
Uzbekistan said the cough syrup was administered in higher doses than the standard dose for children either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of the pharmacists, the ministry has said.
The ministry has added that seven employees were dismissed by the Uzbek ministry following a probe into the matter. It said "disciplinary measures" have been taken against some specialists. The Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have also been withdrawn from all pharmacies, the ministry added.
The incident follows another similar one in Gambia, where deaths of at least 70 children had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The Indian government and also the company, however, have since denied the allegations.
India is known as the 'pharmacy of the world', and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year.
(With agency inputs)
