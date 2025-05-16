Indian man, 45, dies on Mount Everest: 'He refused to descend'

Two climbers - one Indian and one Filipino - have died on world’s highest mountain peak, Mount Everest, marking the first deaths of the current March–May climbing season, Reuters reported. Subrata Ghosh, 45, from India, died on Thursday below the Hillary Step while descending after reaching the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak.

“He refused to descend from below the Hillary Step,” Bodhraj Bhandari of Nepal’s Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition organising company was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Hillary Step is situated in the ‘death zone,’ the region between the South Col at 8,000 metres (26,250 feet) and the summit, where the natural oxygen levels are too low to sustain human life.

"Efforts are underway to bring his body down to the base camp. The cause of his death will be known only after post mortem," Bhandari said.



Philipp II Santiago, 45, from the Philippines, died late on Wednesday at the South Col while ascending, according to Himal Gautam, a tourism department official.



Santiago was tired when he reached the fourth high camp and died while resting in his tent, Gautam added.

Santiago and Ghose were both members of an international expedition organised by Bhandari.