A 27-year-old Indian man died on due to exhaustion and dehydration in the Rub' al Khali desert in Saudi Arabia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The deceased is identified as Mohammad Shehzad Khan, who was a resident of Telangana's Karimnagar district. He was accompanied by a Sudanese national, who also lost his life, according to a report by NDTV.The bodies were found on Thursday, August 22, four days after the incident. The bodies of the two were under the dunes next to their vehicle, the report said.

The incident happened when Shehzad and his companion were lost because their GPS signal had failed. Shehzad's mobile phone battery eventually died, so both of them could not seek help.

Further, their vehicle fuel was exhausted, leaving them stranded in the desert without food and water. According to the report, the duo fought to survive at high temperatures but eventually died due to starvation and dehydration.

Rub' al Khali desert The Rub' al Khali is the world’s largest sand desert, stretching around 650 km. It is known for its harsh weather conditions, covering the southern region of Saudi Arabia and the neighbouring countries. The region is considered hyper-arid, and the annual precipitation is less than 50 mm.

The desert also boasts Saudi Arabia's Highway 10, which is the world's longest straight road, according to the Guinness World Records.

This 256-kilometre (159-mile) asphalt stretch cuts through the Rub Al-Khali desert and does not have any bends left or right, or any appreciable gradient up or down, according to a report by Arab News.