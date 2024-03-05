Indian media and entertainment sector to cross ₹3 tn by 2026
Bucking the global trend, print continued to thrive in India. Advertising revenues grew 4% in 2023, with a notable growth in premium ad formats, as print remained a “go-to” medium for more affluent and non-metro audiences.
The Indian media and entertainment sector that touched ₹2.3 trillion in 2023, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% to reach ₹3.08 trillion by 2026, according to the annual media and entertainment (M&E) report by Ficci and consulting firm EY.