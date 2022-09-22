Indian mission in touch with UK to prevent further attacks: MEA on Leicester incidents

Reacting to the Leicester incidents, the government said on Thursday that the Indian mission is in touch with the UK side to prevent further attacks
In view of the incidents in Leicester and Birmingham involving violence targeting the Indian community, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it was in touch with the United Kingdom government to prevent further attacks. The MEA said that the Indian High Commission is in touch with the UK side to take action against the perpetrators.
As the Indian High Commission condemned violence against the Indian community and vandalisation of Hindu premises in Leicester, the UK police said that after a "minor disorder", a man was arrested and a search operation was being conducted. The vandalism reportedly happened during a protest outside a Hindu temple in the city of Birmingham.
When asked about the incidents in Leicester, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Our high commission continues to be in touch with the UK side. We are in touch with diplomatic and security authorities to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators."
EAM S Jaishankar said he had raised the issue in his meeting in New York with his British counterpart James Cleverly; he also shared India's concerns about the safety of the Indians.
"A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Discussed taking forward Roadmap 2030. Appreciate his commitment to deepening our partnership," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.
On Indians held in Myawaddy area in southeastern Myanmar, Bagchi said, "We're aware of IT companies recruiting Indian workers on pretext of jobs in Thailand who were then taken to Myanmar."
"Thanks to our efforts we have facilitated the rescue of some of the people," he said.