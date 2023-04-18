Baljeet Kaur, a prominent Indian woman climber, was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point. Baljeet Kaur had successfully scaled the world's 10th-highest peak without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, but was left alone below the summit point and remained out of radio contact until she managed to send a radio signal asking for immediate help.

An aerial search team located Baljeet Kaur above Camp IV, and efforts were initiated to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from the high camp, according to Pasang Sherpa, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure. “We are preparing to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from above the high camp," he was quoted as saying.

Pasang Sherpa said that Baljeet Kaur had been seen descending alone towards Camp IV by the aerial search team, and her GPS location indicated an altitude of 7,375m (24,193ft).

She had climbed Mt Annapurna along with two Sherpa guides at around 5:15 pm on Monday. At least three helicopters were mobilised to trace her.

Kaur, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, made history in May last year when she scaled Mt Lhotse and became the first Indian climber to have climbed four 8000-meter peaks in a single season. Her recent successful ascent of Mt Annapurna further solidifies her reputation as a skilled and accomplished climber.

Anurag Malu from Rajasthan was reported missing while descending from Camp III, and it was later discovered that he had fallen from 6,000m into a crevasse while descending from Camp IV, resulting in his death.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks, said Noel Hanna, the first person from Ireland to reach the summit of K2 during the winter season, breathed his last in Camp IV last night.

