Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur found alive on Mt. Annapurna in Nepal, rescued2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:46 PM IST
- An aerial search team located Baljeet Kaur above Camp IV, and efforts were initiated to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from the high camp
Baljeet Kaur, a prominent Indian woman climber, was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point. Baljeet Kaur had successfully scaled the world's 10th-highest peak without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, but was left alone below the summit point and remained out of radio contact until she managed to send a radio signal asking for immediate help.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×