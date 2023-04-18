Baljeet Kaur, a prominent Indian woman climber, was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point. Baljeet Kaur had successfully scaled the world's 10th-highest peak without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, but was left alone below the summit point and remained out of radio contact until she managed to send a radio signal asking for immediate help.

