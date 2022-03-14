Indian music in airlines, airports not mandatory: Govt

Indian music in airlines, airports not mandatory: Govt1 min read . 05:28 PM IST
The government is not planning to make it mandatory for airlines and airports to play Indian music in their flights and terminal premises, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh informed on Monday.
In December 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had asked all airlines and airports to consider playing Indian music in their flights and terminals.
In a letter to all airlines and airports, the ministry said that music played by most of the airlines across the globe was in quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in an American airline or Mozart in an Austrian airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East.
"But, Indian Airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," the ministry said.
India has a rich diversity of traditional music. "Owing to India's vastness and diversity, Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms, which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc," it stated.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni recently asked whether the government proposes to make it mandatory for Indian airlines and airports to play Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music.
To this, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh on Monday said that there was no such plan.
