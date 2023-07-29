An Indian architect working in Dubai has made history by becoming the first winner of a new mega prize in the UAE. At a press conference on Thursday, Mohammed Adil Khan from Uttar Pradesh was announced as the winner of the FAST 5 draw, entitling him to receive more than ₹5.6 lakh every month for the next 25 years, reported the Gulf News.

Currently working as an interior design consultant for a real estate company in Dubai, Khan will receive Dh25,000 (approximately ₹5.6 lakh) each month, providing much-needed financial support for his family. As the sole breadwinner, Khan is responsible for supporting his aging parents, a five-year-old daughter, and his late brother's family, who tragically lost their breadwinner during the pandemic.

Khan said that he is grateful for the win and added that it comes at a very important time. Overwhelmed by the news, Khan expressed his gratitude for the timely win, which will significantly ease his family's financial burden. He revealed that even his family had trouble believing the news initially, urging him to verify its authenticity.

"I am the sole bread earner for my family. My brother passed away during the pandemic and I am supporting his family. I have aged parents and a five-year-old daughter. So the extra money comes just in time," he said.

The FAST 5 draw, organised by Tycheros under Emirates Draw, has proved to be a resounding success since its launch, with Khan's win marking the first jackpot in less than eight weeks.

The Head of Marketing Paul Chader said, “We are glad to announce our first winner for FAST 5 in less than eight weeks of its launch. The reason why we call it FAST 5 is because it is the fastest way to become a multi-millionaire."

The staggered payment plan ensures a regular monthly pay-out for the next 25 years, providing financial security to the lucky winner.

“This sort of prize win ensures a regular pay-out for the next 25 years to the winner," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)