Indian national in Dubai wins mega prize, set to receive ₹5.6 lakh every month for 25 years2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 08:35 AM IST
An Indian architect in Dubai has won new mega prize in the UAE, receiving over ₹5.6 lakh every month for 25 years.
An Indian architect working in Dubai has made history by becoming the first winner of a new mega prize in the UAE. At a press conference on Thursday, Mohammed Adil Khan from Uttar Pradesh was announced as the winner of the FAST 5 draw, entitling him to receive more than ₹5.6 lakh every month for the next 25 years, reported the Gulf News.
