Indian national killed near Canada’s capital Ottawa: Embassy issues statement on fatal stabbing incident, ‘Suspect has…’

The tragic death of an Indian national in Canada is making headlines. The High Commission of India issued a statement on Saturday, April 5, about the stabbing incident in Rockland near Canada's capital Ottawa. The Commission expressed sorrow and confirmed a suspect's arrest.

Taking to social media platform X, the High Commission said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody."

While assuring assistance to the victim's family through local community contacts, the Indian Embassy in Canada said, "We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin.”

One person was dead in Clarence-Rockland and a second person was nabbed, according to CBC. However, it was not clarified whether this was the incident which the Indian embassy was indicating to in its post on X. It took place near Lalonde Street just before 3 pm Friday (local time), nearly 40 kilometers east of downtown Ottawa, Ontario Provincial Police telling Radio-Canada said as per the report.

The police have not revealed the cause of death or whether the individual in custody will confront any charge. More details will be released in an upcoming statement, it added. Meanwhile, the Ontario Provincial Police stated Rockland residents can expect a rise of police personnel presence in the area.