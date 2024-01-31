Hello User
Indian national sentenced to 9 years for $2.8 million healthcare fraud. Details here

Indian national sentenced to 9 years for $2.8 million healthcare fraud. Details here

PTI

  • Yogesh K Pancholi, owner of Shring Home Care Inc., billed and received $2.8 million from Medicare for services never provided.

Indian national sentenced to 9 years for $2.8M healthcare fraud. Details here

An Indian national was on Tuesday sentenced to nine years of imprisonment for a $2.8 million health care fraud, the Department of Justice said.

Yogesh K Pancholi, 43, a resident of Michigan, owned and operated Shring Home Care Inc. (Shring), a home health company. Despite being excluded from billing Medicare, Pancholi purchased Shring using the names, signatures, and personal identifying information of others to conceal his ownership of the company, according to court documents.

In a two-month period, Pancholi and his co-conspirators billed and were paid nearly $2.8 million by Medicare for services that were never provided, federal prosecutors said.

Pancholi then transferred these funds through bank accounts belonging to shell corporations and eventually into his accounts in India, prosecutors alleged.

After being indicted, and on the eve of trial, Pancholi, using a pseudonym, wrote false and malicious emails to various federal government agencies alleging a government witness had committed various crimes and should not be allowed to remain in the United States in an attempt to keep the witness from testifying, the Department of Justice said.

