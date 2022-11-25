Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta complete South Korean visit

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta complete South Korean visit1 min read . 07:41 PM IST
According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence on Friday, the Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta have concluded their visit to South Korea
According to a press release from the Ministry of Defence on Friday, the Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta have concluded their visit to South Korea
NEW DELHI :The Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta complete their visit to South Korea, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release on Friday.
NEW DELHI :The Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta complete their visit to South Korea, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release on Friday.
“The ships participated in multiple activities during their stay at Busan from 21-23 November, 2022 with the RoK Navy. It included official and social interactions, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures," the ministry added.
“The ships participated in multiple activities during their stay at Busan from 21-23 November, 2022 with the RoK Navy. It included official and social interactions, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures," the ministry added.
The Commanding Officers of both IN ships also called on Vice Admiral Kang Dong Hun, Commander Republic of Korea Fleet to discuss avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation between Indian Navy and the RoK Navy.
The Commanding Officers of both IN ships also called on Vice Admiral Kang Dong Hun, Commander Republic of Korea Fleet to discuss avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation between Indian Navy and the RoK Navy.
Vice Admiral Kang visited INS Shivalik and interacted with the Ambassador of India to RoK Amit Kumar. “On departure from Busan, Shivalik and Kamorta undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with RoK Navy Ship No Jeok Bong. The exercise signified the close bonds of friendship and further enhanced interoperability between both the navies," the ministry said.
Vice Admiral Kang visited INS Shivalik and interacted with the Ambassador of India to RoK Amit Kumar. “On departure from Busan, Shivalik and Kamorta undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with RoK Navy Ship No Jeok Bong. The exercise signified the close bonds of friendship and further enhanced interoperability between both the navies," the ministry said.
These visits follow closely on the heels of a recent visit by South Korean naval ships to India. In September, the ROKS Hansando and ROKS Daecheong, arrived in Chennai for a three-day visit starting 28 September, 2022.
These visits follow closely on the heels of a recent visit by South Korean naval ships to India. In September, the ROKS Hansando and ROKS Daecheong, arrived in Chennai for a three-day visit starting 28 September, 2022.
India has a long standing defence relationship with South Korea. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the Republic of Korea led to the relationship being upgraded to the level of a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’.
India has a long standing defence relationship with South Korea. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the Republic of Korea led to the relationship being upgraded to the level of a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’.
In the time since, senior leaders and officials have interacted regularly with high level visits occurring from both sides. A Defence Policy Dialogue has also been established between the defence ministries of both countries. However, it has occured infrequently in recent years.
In the time since, senior leaders and officials have interacted regularly with high level visits occurring from both sides. A Defence Policy Dialogue has also been established between the defence ministries of both countries. However, it has occured infrequently in recent years.
Regular naval and maritime cooperation exercises are a regular feature of the bilateral relationship. Naval as well as Coast Guard vessels have been exchanged regularly. For example, the ROKS Hwacheon visited India in 2019 while Indian Naval ship “Kiltan“ visited South Korea in 2021.
Regular naval and maritime cooperation exercises are a regular feature of the bilateral relationship. Naval as well as Coast Guard vessels have been exchanged regularly. For example, the ROKS Hwacheon visited India in 2019 while Indian Naval ship “Kiltan“ visited South Korea in 2021.