Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh is visiting Russia to participate in the 325th Russian Navy Day celebrations in St Petersburg on Sunday.

Indian Naval Ship Tabar is already in St Petersburg as part of a five-day goodwill visit to Russia.

The INS Tabar is a Talwar-class stealth frigate and forms part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command, the Indian many said in a statement. The Tabar was “built for the Indian Navy in Russia and was commissioned at St Petersburg in April 2004," the statement said, adding that the ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is seen as among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy.

India and Russia share special bilateral relations that span several decades. These include close military ties in the military sphere along with strong cooperation between the two navies.

During the Russian Navy Day Parade on 25 July 2021, INS Tabar will join the column of ships that will be reviewed by the President of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, the statement said.

In addition, during her stay at St Petersburg, the Tabar will take part in exercises at sea between the two navies, the Indian statement said.

“This will be part of the established series of naval exercises between the Indian Navy and the Russian Navy titled exercise INDRA. The harbour interactions and the exercise at sea aim to consolidate the long standing ties between the two navies. These engagements seek to further enhance maritime security and conduct combined operations against maritime threats. These interactions will also offer an opportunity for both sides to observe and imbibe the 'Best Practices' followed in each other's Navy," it said.

