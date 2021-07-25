Indian Navy chief to attend Russian navy Day celebrations

The INS Tabar is a Talwar-class stealth frigate and forms part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command, the Indian many said in a statement. The Tabar was “built for the Indian Navy in Russia and was commissioned at St Petersburg in April 2004," the statement said, adding that the ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is seen as among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy.