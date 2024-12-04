Indian Navy Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy on the Indian Navy Day 2024. Modi said India takes ride in India’s rich maritime history.

“On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication," Modi said in a post on X.

Indian Navy Day is observed on December 4 every year in honor of the ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. On this day, the Indian Navy attacked Pakistan's main port city, Karachi. This operation demonstrated India's growing naval might in addition to being a major military triumph.

Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India’s rich maritime history,” Modi said in the post with an attached video with a voice over of his message for the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Day 2024: Significance The celebration of Indian Navy Day honors officers who safeguard the nation's coastal defense. The day also honours the bravery of those who serve in the Navy braving hardships while defending the nation's maritime security.

Apart from maintaining peace along the Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy is entrusted with ensuring safe passage of global trade through the seas besides promoting international maritime cooperation.

₹ 90,000 Crore Naval Upgrade The Indian Navy is planning to finalise deals for 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft worth ₹90,000 crore. Additionally, discussions for three Scorpene submarines are underway, which will be finalised by next month, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on December 2.

"The Indian Navy is hoping to sign the deals for Rafale-Marine and three additional Scorpene submarines by next month," the Navy chief said while addressing the annual Navy Day press conference.

The Indian Navy is in talks with France in connection with purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft. Negotiations with French Naval Group are also ongoing to build three additional Scorpene-class submarines at Mazagon Dockyards Limited.