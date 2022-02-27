OPEN APP
Home / News / Indian Navy jobs: Application process for 155 posts begins. How to apply
Indian Navy Jobs 2022: Indian Navy has invited applications to recruit officers for Short Service Commission (SSC). The application process has begun and the last date to fill the online application form is March 12. 

This who wish to apply can do so through the official website of Indian Navy – www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Vacancies 

Indian Navy has advertised to fill 155 vacancies out of which 93 are for the post of executive branch, 17 are for the post of education branch, and 45 vacancies are for the technical branch.

Eligibility

Candidates should be graduate or post graduate or in final year with minimum 60% marks or aggregate or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates who have obtained 60% marks in engineering or equivalent are also eligible.

How to apply

- Go to official website -  joinindiannavy.gov.in.

 - Register yourself, 

 - Registered candidates can directly log in to their account 

- Fill the online application form

 

 

