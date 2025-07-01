Indian Navy leads high-risk firefighting, rescue operation on Palau-flagged tanker in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy has successfully executed a high-risk firefighting and rescue operation aboard the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, following a distress call on 29 June in the North Arabian Sea. The operation ensured the safety of all 14 Indian crew members onboard, averting what could have been a catastrophic maritime disaster.

According to a statement released by the Indian Navy, the vessel had reported a major fire onboard, prompting an immediate and coordinated response. A Naval warship, already on operational deployment in the region, was swiftly diverted to the scene to render assistance.

Upon arrival, naval personnel undertook a complex firefighting effort in extremely hazardous conditions. The team’s swift and professional actions successfully brought the blaze under control, stabilised the vessel, and safeguarded the lives of the entire crew.

“The high-risk operation was carried out under challenging conditions and demonstrated the Indian Navy’s commitment to maritime safety and security,” the statement read.

The Indian Navy also coordinated with regional maritime authorities and the ship’s management throughout the course of the rescue, ensuring timely support and effective crisis management. No casualties or major injuries were reported among the crew.

MT Yi Cheng 6, a commercial oil tanker flying the flag of Palau, was en route through the busy shipping lanes of the North Arabian Sea when the incident occurred. The cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined, and further investigation is expected to follow.

This latest operation underscores the Indian Navy’s expanding role as a first responder in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly in safeguarding the lives of seafarers and protecting commercial maritime traffic.

With regional tensions and maritime risks on the rise, the Indian Navy’s quick intervention highlights not only its operational readiness but also its humanitarian commitment to ensuring the safety of all vessels navigating through high-risk waters.