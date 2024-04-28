Indian Navy rescues oil tanker with 30 crew members from Houthi missile attack. Details here
Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea in the vicinity of merchant vessel Maisha and MV Andromeda Star, said the US Central Command.
The Indian Navy helped in the rescue of a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker after it came under missile attack from Houthi militants. The vessel had a total of 30 crew members, of which 22 were Indians.
