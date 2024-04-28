Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea in the vicinity of merchant vessel Maisha and MV Andromeda Star, said the US Central Command.

The Indian Navy helped in the rescue of a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker after it came under missile attack from Houthi militants. The vessel had a total of 30 crew members, of which 22 were Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the officials, Indian Navy's destroyer INS Kochi responded following the attack on the vessel, MV Andromeda Star, on April 26. All the crew members are reported to be safe.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea in the vicinity of merchant vessel Maisha and MV Andromeda Star, said the US Central Command. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Pakistani crew of rescued Iranian vessel thanks Navy with 'India Zindabad' slogans; 9 armed Somali pirates held MV Andromeda Star is a Panaman-flagged and Seychelles-operated vessel.

The vessel reported minor damage, it said.

"A mission deployed Indian Naval destroyer INS Kochi responded to a maritime security incident involving the attack on Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star on April 26," the Indian Navy said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Indian Navy's INSV Tarini with women officers returns to Goa after 2 months The vessel was intercepted by the Indian Navy ship and an aerial recce involving a helicopter operation was undertaken to assess the situation, it said.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team of the Navy was also deployed to carry out "residual risk assessment", the Navy said in a statement.

"A total of 30 crew including 22 Indian nationals are reported to be safe and the vessel is continuing its scheduled transit to the next port," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Malaysian navy helicopters collide mid-air during rehearsals, leaves 10 dead "The swift action of the Indian Navy ship reiterates the commitment and resolve of the Indian Navy in safeguarding the seafarers plying through the region," it added.

The fresh incident comes amid growing global concerns over attacks on various commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants.

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!