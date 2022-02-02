The submarine is the fifth vehicle of the Project 75, Yard 11879.

The fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879, Indian Navy’s Kalvari class commenced her sea trials on 1st Feb.The submarine was launched in Nov '20 from the KanhojiAngre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The submarine would be named Vagir, after commissioning pic.twitter.com/O6Pszb96Z8 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

The submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

It was informed that the submarine would be named Vagir, after commissioning.

