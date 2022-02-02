Indian Navy's fifth Kalvari class submarine starts sea trials. See photos

Indian Navy's fifth Kalvari class submarine starts sea trials. See photos1 min read . 05:54 PM IST
The submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL)
Indian Navy's Kalvari class' fifth Submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879 commences sea trials, reported news agency ANI.
The submarine is the fifth vehicle of the Project 75, Yard 11879.
The submarine was launched in November 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).
It was informed that the submarine would be named Vagir, after commissioning.
