The Indian Navy has foiled an attempt by Somali pirates to hijack ships by intercepting their vessel in the high seas off the east coast of Somalia, Indian Navy officials have said.

The pirates had sailed out on board a ship that was hijacked around three months ago. A tweet by Indian Navy spokesperson stated, “the ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on #14Dec 23, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of #piracy on high seas." "The vessel was intercepted by the #IndianNavy warship on #15Mar. The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions iaw international law, in self-defence & to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers," it added.

The pirates aboard the vessel have been called upon by the Indian Navy to surrender immediately and release any civilians they may be holding against their will. The Indian Navy reiterated its unwavering commitment to maintaining maritime security and ensuring the safety of seafarers navigating through these perilous waters. This action by the Indian Navy serves as a testament to India's resolve to combat piracy and uphold international maritime laws.

Earlier in February, the Indian Navy had undertook airborne insertion of Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft in the Arabian Sea for continued anti-piracy operations in the region. Prior to that, in January, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra had thwarted the piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, Al Naeemi sailing off the East Coast of Somalia and successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals.

