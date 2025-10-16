Indian officials counter Trump's claim-no order to halt to Russian crude imports
Global oil markets witnessed an uptick in prices on Thursday, after reaching a five-month low in the previous session, as Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to halt purchases of Russian barrels—a move that could tighten global supply.
New Delhi: The government hasn't issued any orders to state-run refiners and oil marketing companies (OMCs) to halt energy imports from Russia, officials said on Thursday, after US president Donald Trump claimed that prime minister Narendra Modi had assured him that New Delhi will stop buying oil from Moscow.