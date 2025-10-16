Indian officials counter Trump's claim-no order to halt to Russian crude imports

Supply stable

“India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson, ministry of external affairs, said on Thursday.