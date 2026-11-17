Indian drugmakers are losing pricing power in the US, their largest market, as buyer concentration and intensifying competition squeeze sales and margins. In the July-September 2026 quarter, Cipla’s North America revenue fell 19% in rupee terms as sales of generic Revlimid, a blood cancer drug, declined amid competition. Revlimid also weighed on Dr. Reddy’s North America sales, while Lupin’s US sales fell 13% from the April-June quarter after it lost exclusivity on Tolvaptan and Mirabegron.
Why Indian drugmakers are losing pricing power in the US
SummaryPowerful buyers, the end of limits on generic Revlimid and fast-fading launches are squeezing Indian drugmakers' US business. Complex products offer a way to protect pricing power, but developing them requires higher R&D spending and years of investment before they can replace lost revenue.
Indian drugmakers are losing pricing power in the US, their largest market, as buyer concentration and intensifying competition squeeze sales and margins. In the July-September 2026 quarter, Cipla’s North America revenue fell 19% in rupee terms as sales of generic Revlimid, a blood cancer drug, declined amid competition. Revlimid also weighed on Dr. Reddy’s North America sales, while Lupin’s US sales fell 13% from the April-June quarter after it lost exclusivity on Tolvaptan and Mirabegron.
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