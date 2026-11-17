Buyer power

A small number of buyers have set the terms for US generic drugs for more than a decade. Three buying groups, formed between 2012 and 2016 by wholesalers and pharmacy chains, accounted for nearly 80% of US retail generic purchases, according to a 2023 report by the Drug Channels Institute, a US research firm. Their pharmacy members have also been under strain. The two remaining national drugstore chains have closed more than 3,000 stores since 2018, the institute said.