Indian drugmakers are losing pricing power in the US, their largest market, as buyer concentration and intensifying competition squeeze sales and margins. In the July-September 2026 quarter, Cipla’s North America revenue fell 19% in rupee terms as sales of generic Revlimid, a blood cancer drug, declined amid competition. Revlimid also weighed on Dr. Reddy’s North America sales, while Lupin’s US sales fell 13% from the April-June quarter after it lost exclusivity on Tolvaptan and Mirabegron.