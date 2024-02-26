Indian philanthropist Firoz Merchant donates ₹2.25 crore to free 900 prisoners in the UAE
Firoz Merchant says he began this mission keeping in mind the priority the UAE gives to tolerance to give a second chance for them to be reunited with their families
In a pre-Ramzan gesture, a UAE-based Indian businessman and philanthropist has donated 1 million dirhams (approximately INR 2.5 crore) to ensure the release of 900 prisoners from jails across the Gulf nation. Firoz Merchant, 66, who is the owner of Pure Gold Jewellers, donated the money to the UAE authorities, a testament to the holy month’s message of humility, humanity, forgiveness, and kindness.