Shipping minister directs officials to ensure smooth movement of cargo
SummaryThe review comes amid the escalating aerial activity and attempted missiles attacks and shelling by Pakistan. The Union minister also reviewed current operations, fleet augmentation and long-term expansion strategies aligned with the government’s Vision 2047.
New Delhi: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed key maritime projects and directed officials to ensure that business remains as usual. He also reviewed measures taken to ensure smooth movement of cargo.
