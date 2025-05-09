Mumbai: The Indian cricket board on Friday suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week, amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Twenty20 Indian Premier League is India's richest sporting tournament, with millions at stake in sponsorships and viewing.

The decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), taken after consultations with franchises, broadcasters and sponsors was made “in the collective interest of all stakeholders," the BCCI said.

“There is nothing greater than the nation and its sovereignty, integrity and security," the board noted.

Highly placed sources told Mint the IPL governing council is weighing several scenarios. If tensions ease in the next week, the league is expected to resume, but with a compressed schedule involving multiple double-headers (two matches a day) to conclude the season on time.

The urgency stems from the fact that English players are scheduled to leave for their bilateral series against the West Indies soon after.

A second, more complex scenario under discussion involves moving the remaining matches to September, but that window is currently reserved for the Asia Cup.

However, given the current diplomatic chill, the sources said it is highly unlikely India would participate in a multi-nation tournament involving its arch-rival. This could mean India opting out of the Asia Cup and the IPL being held in that window instead.

There is also a real risk of the Asia Cup being called off altogether. However, no final decision has been taken.

This marks only the second time that the IPL has been suspended mid-season. The previous instance was in 2021, when the league was halted due to the pandemic. That season was later completed in September-October in the UAE, with matches played in stadiums that were either closed or under strict attendance limits.

JioStar, the league’s official broadcaster, backed the decision, stating, “We must stand united with our country, support the government and our armed forces." Title sponsor Tata and other commercial partners have also extended their full support.

A revised schedule and venue plan will be announced after a comprehensive assessment in consultation with the authorities, the BCCI said.