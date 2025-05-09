IPL 2025 suspended amid border tensions; BCCI explores alternate scenarios
SummaryThe Board of Control for Cricket in India said the decision was taken after consultations with franchises, broadcasters and sponsors “in the collective interest of all stakeholders”.
Mumbai: The Indian cricket board on Friday suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week, amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan.
