Indian products will not face 50 per cent tariff if THESE 3 conditions are met

Certain Indian products can avoid the upcoming 50 per cent US tariff if they meet certain conditions, even as the deadline for the new levies draws near. The new tariffs on Indian products come into force from August 27. Ahead of the tariff implementation on Indian products, the Trump administration, in a notice, detailed its plan to impose the new tariffs, signaling its intent to move forward with the levies as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

Department of Homeland Security notice mentioned that the increased levies would hit Indian products “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.”

But, Indian products will not face the 50 per cent tariffs if they clear these three conditions. The three conditions are:

(1) Indian products will be exempt from the additional tariff if they were already loaded on a ship and in transit to the US before 12:01 am (EDT) on August 27, 2025,

(2) provided they are cleared for use in the country or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before 12:01 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025, and

(3) the importer certifies this to U.S. Customs by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85.

This is what US admin said The Department of Homeland Security notice said, “Products of India shall not be subject to such additional duty if they (1) were loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit prior to entry into the United States before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025; (2) are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 17, 2025; and (3) the importer certifies to CBP that the products qualify for this in-transit exception by declaring new HTSUS heading 9903.01.85 as described in the Annex to this notice.”

Trump tariffs on India On August 7, Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent – from earlier 25 per cent – for New Delhi's business ties with Russia – hoping it would bring President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table on his war on Ukraine. Donald Trump also gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

The US president has accused India of fueling Russia's war on Ukraine by purchasing its crude oil at a discounted price. India has defended its purchases from Russia, signaling New Delhi would continue its business.