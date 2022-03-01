Holi special trains: The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced special trains to clear the rush during Holi. Railway will run 22 tri-weekly special trains between Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

Train no. 01001, a tri-weekly special train, will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2:15 pm from March 7 to March 30 and will arrive at Ballia at 1:45 am on the third day, said Shivaji Sutar, PRO, Central Railway.

Train number 01002 will leave Ballia every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 3:15 pm from March 9 to April 1 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3:35 am on the third day.

The train will stop at station like Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau and Rasra.

The special trains will have one AC-2 Tier coach, Six AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 5 General Second Class. The bookings for fully reserved special train No. 01001 on special charges will open on March 3 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

With inputs from ANI

