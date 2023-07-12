Indian Railway trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging. Check list2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, train operation has affected throughout India. For the same reason, many trains are cancelled for Wednesday. Here is the list of trains cancelled for today
Amid heavy rainfall in many states of India, train operations have also been severely impacted due to waterlogging, flooding, and landslides. Due to heavy downpours, three trains will remain canceled on Wednesday, announced Western Railway.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×