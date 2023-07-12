Indian Railway trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging. Check list

Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, train operation has affected throughout India. For the same reason, many trains are cancelled for Wednesday. Here is the list of trains cancelled for today
Amid heavy rainfall in many states of India, train operations have also been severely impacted due to waterlogging, flooding, and landslides. Due to heavy downpours, three trains will remain canceled on Wednesday, announced Western Railway.
Three trains, Chandigarh-Bandra Terminus, Chandigarh-Kochuverli Kerala SK, and Daulatpur Chowk-Sabarmati Exp. Other than cancellation, some trains were short-terminated, whereas a few of them were diverted from their original route.
In its latest weather bulletin, IMD has informed about a monsoon trough active with its western end to the south of its normal position and eastern end to the north of its normal position. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan & adjoining Northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower & middle tropospheric levels. The cyclonic circulation over South Haryana in lower tropospheric levels will also cause rainfall in the coming days. The off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast.
IMD weather update
IMD predicted heavy rainfall in following parts of India today
-Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during next 5 days; over Uttar Pradesh on 12th and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter. Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over East Rajasthan.
IMD predicted heavy rainfall in following parts of India today
-Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over West Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 12th July.
-Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 12th & 13th July.
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on during 14th-16th July.
-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala in next three days, coastal Andhra Pradesh on 12th and South Interior Karnataka on 13th & 14th July.
