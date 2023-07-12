Indian Railway trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging. Check list

IMD weather update

In its latest weather bulletin, IMD has informed about a monsoon trough active with its western end to the south of its normal position and eastern end to the north of its normal position. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan & adjoining Northwest Madhya Pradesh in lower & middle tropospheric levels. The cyclonic circulation over South Haryana in lower tropospheric levels will also cause rainfall in the coming days. The off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast.