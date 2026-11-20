South Western Railway (SWR) has revised its rules for group and bulk train reservations, making it easier for large groups of people to book berths together. The new guidelines remove the fixed limit on the number of berths that railway officials can approve for such bookings.

The changes apply to passengers travelling in large groups, including families, students and colleagues. According to the railway authorities, the revised rules will be useful for people planning journeys for weddings, educational trips, pilgrimages, sporting events and cultural programmes.

SWR shared the updated guidelines on its official X handle, stating that the changes would offer greater flexibility in handling bulk and group reservation requests.

The revised instructions have been issued through Commercial Circular (Coaching) No. 37/2026 and Rate Advice No. 11 of 2026, replacing the previous guidelines for bulk and group reservations.

One of the key changes is the removal of the fixed cap on the number of berths that can be sanctioned under bulk bookings.

Under the new rules, Chief Reservation Supervisors (CRS) and Station Managers (SM) will be allowed to sanction group reservations without any restriction on the berth limit.

Earlier, there were certain restrictions regarding the proportion of the available berth limit that could be allotted for group reservations. Now that these limits have been scrapped, it will be possible for large groups to avail themselves of the benefit of making group bookings through the proper procedure.

The revised facility will be applicable to all classes of train travel.

However, railway authorities have clarified that the provision is meant for genuine passengers and must not be misused to block reserved berths.

When can passengers apply for group reservations? As per the updated guidelines, applications for group bookings at major reservation centres will be accepted from 9 am on the first day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

This means passengers will be able to submit group booking requests an hour after regular advance reservations begin.

The separate timing has been introduced to ensure that bulk reservation requests do not interfere with the initial booking window available to regular passengers.

Applicants must submit their requests directly to the authorised railway officials for approval.

What details are required for group train bookings? Passengers seeking bulk or group reservations will have to mention the reason for their journey in their applications.

They must also submit the following information for each person included in the booking:

- Full name

- Age

- Gender

- Address