South Western Railway (SWR) has revised its rules for group and bulk train reservations, making it easier for large groups of people to book berths together. The new guidelines remove the fixed limit on the number of berths that railway officials can approve for such bookings.

Advertisement

The changes apply to passengers travelling in large groups, including families, students and colleagues. According to the railway authorities, the revised rules will be useful for people planning journeys for weddings, educational trips, pilgrimages, sporting events and cultural programmes.

SWR shared the updated guidelines on its official X handle, stating that the changes would offer greater flexibility in handling bulk and group reservation requests.

The revised instructions have been issued through Commercial Circular (Coaching) No. 37/2026 and Rate Advice No. 11 of 2026, replacing the previous guidelines for bulk and group reservations.

One of the key changes is the removal of the fixed cap on the number of berths that can be sanctioned under bulk bookings.

Under the new rules, Chief Reservation Supervisors (CRS) and Station Managers (SM) will be allowed to sanction group reservations without any restriction on the berth limit.

Advertisement

Earlier, there were certain restrictions regarding the proportion of the available berth limit that could be allotted for group reservations. Now that these limits have been scrapped, it will be possible for large groups to avail themselves of the benefit of making group bookings through the proper procedure.

The revised facility will be applicable to all classes of train travel.

However, railway authorities have clarified that the provision is meant for genuine passengers and must not be misused to block reserved berths.

When can passengers apply for group reservations? As per the updated guidelines, applications for group bookings at major reservation centres will be accepted from 9 am on the first day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

This means passengers will be able to submit group booking requests an hour after regular advance reservations begin.

Advertisement

The separate timing has been introduced to ensure that bulk reservation requests do not interfere with the initial booking window available to regular passengers.

Applicants must submit their requests directly to the authorised railway officials for approval.

What details are required for group train bookings? Passengers seeking bulk or group reservations will have to mention the reason for their journey in their applications.

They must also submit the following information for each person included in the booking:

- Full name

- Age

- Gender

- Address

- Purpose of travel

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer