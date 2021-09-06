NEW DELHI: Indian Railways on Monday launched its new air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches, with 83 berths as against 72 berths offered earlier. The new coach has been attached to Prayagraj-Jaipur Express, with fares 8% cheaper than three tier A/C coach.

“Soon, two more trains, Train No. 02429/02430 New Delhi-Lucknow AC special and Train No. 02229/02230 Lucknow Mail will be augmented with this new 3AC Economy coach. Initially, 50 new Economy coaches manufactured by Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, are ready to offer services in Mail/Express trains over different zones," the ministry of railways said in a statement.

Provision of entry into the coach in a wheelchair and disabled friendly toilet have been made available in the new coach. Several design improvements have also been made for passenger comfort. Redesign of AC ducting has been made by providing individual vents for all berths. Improved and modular design of seats and berths have been made to improve comfort, reduce weight of the coach and improve maintenance friendliness.

“Improved passenger conveniences has been ensured in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone. Individual reading lights and USB charging points are provided for each berth. A new ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths has been provided too. There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths," Indian Railways said.

Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

Ambience and ease of access into coach has been improved by aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard, the ministry said.

