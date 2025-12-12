Cargo trains to criss-cross India in new ₹1.5 trillion corridors
Indian Railways aims to extend the high-speed cargo network deeper into southern, eastern and central India. That comes as existing corridors boosted freight speeds and eased congestion on passenger routes, lifting the transporter's share in cargo movement from 2020's lows. But experts are divided.
Indian Railways is exploring three new freight corridors to extend the high-speed cargo network deeper into southern, eastern, and central India, building on the success of two operational lines to create a continuous nationwide logistics loop, two people aware of the development said.