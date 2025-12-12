Cargo trains to criss-cross India in new ₹1.5 trillion corridors

“Among all the corridors planned earlier, the East Coast corridor has the highest rate of return," said V. Shanker, former executive director–planning, Railways. “It complements coastal shipping rather than competing with it. Eastern ports desperately need better evacuation capacity. Once dedicated corridors are created, 30–35% of Railways’ net tonne-km will move on them, allowing freight trains to run at 75–100 km/h—more than the current average of about 25 km/h. This will make freight more reliable and allow time-tabled operations."