Indian Railways revises designations of guard. Details here

Indian Railways revises designations of guard. Details here1 min read . 09:19 PM IST
- The revised designations will not entail any change in their pay levels
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways on Friday informed that it has decided to re-designate the post of ‘Guard’ as "Train Manager" with immediate effect.
Indian Railways on Friday informed that it has decided to re-designate the post of ‘Guard’ as "Train Manager" with immediate effect.
The revised designations will not entail any change in their pay levels, method of recruitment, existing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion, the railways said.
The revised designations will not entail any change in their pay levels, method of recruitment, existing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion, the railways said.
As per revised guidelines, assistant guard will now be called assistant passenger train manager, and goods guard will be called goods train manager. Senior goods guard has been re-designated as senior goods train manager, senior passenger guard is now senior passenger train manager.
As per revised guidelines, assistant guard will now be called assistant passenger train manager, and goods guard will be called goods train manager. Senior goods guard has been re-designated as senior goods train manager, senior passenger guard is now senior passenger train manager.
The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties and responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers, the railways said in a tweet.
The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties and responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers, the railways said in a tweet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!