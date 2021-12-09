Indian Railways shares an update on senior citizen concession. Details here

Indian Railways will not give concessional tickets to other passengers including senior citizen concessions in the fare yet.

This information was given by Union Railway, Communications & Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav who in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament has said that in view of the COVID pandemic and protocols, the concession in fares for all classes of some passengers will not be resumed yet.

In view of the pandemic and covid protocol, the concession to all categories of passengers (except 4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of Patients and Students) has been withdrawn from 20 March 2020.

How much concession senior citizens used to get:

Before March 2020, in the case of senior citizens, 50% discount was given to women passengers and 40 % to men passengers for traveling by railways in all classes. The minimum age limit for availing this relaxation by the Railways was 58 for elderly women and 60 years for men.

Indian Railways offers concessions to 53 categories including those for senior citizens, students, sportspersons, medical professionals etc. Some of the concessions stand withdrawn due to the Covid-19 pandemic as a move to discourage people from travelling. At present, students and people with some medical conditions are only eligible for concession.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways issued a circular regarding modification link for uploading photographs and signature and checking of application status for the and a modification link will be live from 15 December on all official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs).

The opportunity will be available only to those candidates whose online applications were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature.

