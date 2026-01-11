Indian Railways to test galvanized rails for humid, coastal zones

Railways have begun using nickel chromium copper grade rails developed by SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP). These high-performance rails are being used to meet the demands for modern, durable tracks, such as those used in Vande Bharat trains and heavy-haul corridors. While SAIL did not reply to the query, a company executive stated that these rails were being used by the Railways to meet a portion of their annual requirement for steel tracks.