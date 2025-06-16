Indian RE developers explore invoking force majeure on rare earth supply issues
Rituraj Baruah 8 min read 16 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
The development is significant as it will impact India’s ambitious green energy trajectory and hurt the country’s manufacturing ecosystem for renewable energy equipment required for solar modules, wind turbines and batteries.
New Delhi: Indian green energy developers and manufacturers are exploring invoking force majeure on meeting project completion deadlines because of rare earth and rare earth magnet supply disruptions from China, said three people in the know of the developments. The supply crunch is also likely to increase solar and wind tariffs on power from upcoming renewable projects in the country, they said.
