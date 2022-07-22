Rupee holding up well relative to advanced, emerging market peers: RBI Governor2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 11:31 AM IST
- Indian economy is relatively better placed amid grim global scenario, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Indian economy is relatively better placed amid grim global scenario, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, adding that the domestic currency rupee is holding up well relative to advanced and emerging market (EM) peers.