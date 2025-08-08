Adverse weather is becoming frequent. Indian scientists want to control it

Indian scientists are working on weather intervention technology to induce or suppress clouds and rain, according to a top official.

"Currently, we are doing lab experiments. Once we have the modelling ready, we will replicate it in the real world," said M. Ravichandran, secretary, ministry of earth sciences. The ministry is setting up an artificial cloud chamber at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

“We are working on weather intervention technology, especially which includes cloud seeding to increase the rainfall and cloud suppressing," said Ravichandran.

Cloud seeding enhances precipitation (rain or snow) by dispersing substances like silver iodide or sodium chloride into clouds. Cloud or hail suppression uses the same compounds to reduce rain or the size and volume of hail.

According to Ravichandran, similar experiments have been conducted in a few other countries such as Israel and the US. “But it is a very minuscule area because in India, it has to be operationalized on a scale. It is aimed not only at suppressing hail, but also at enhancing rainfall." As far China is concerned, Ravichandran said, “They may be doing but we don't know much and on what scale."

India's weather is more complex than that of other tropical regions because of its diverse geography and the monsoon system. Unlike tropical countries such as Indonesia or Congo, which may have more uniform weather, India has a wide range of weather patterns.

“Cloud seeding can boost rainfall by up to 20%, enhance reservoir replenishment and hydroelectric generation, improve soil moisture retention, enhance groundwater recharge rates, reduce drought risk, protect ecosystems, and support sustainable agriculture," said Sundeep Talwar, advisor and chief executive officer at IGF India, which is engaged in environmental restoration.

IGF India is exploring a pilot programme on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cloud-microphysics trials with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and universities to study the impact of rain-making techniques in India.

Cloud seeding can help boost rainfall, support farmers and prevent crop failures in drought-prone states or regions such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. About 55% of India's farmland relies on rainfall for irrigation.

The cloud seeding technology can also be used to manage non-conventional (renewable) energy sources, especially solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, by modifying weather conditions to stabilize or enhance output, according to Ravichandran.

Cloud or hail suppression, on the other hand, can be useful during major events to temporarily prevent rainfall and flooding in low-lying areas.

“Currently, the weather is managing us. We want to manage the weather," said Ravichandran. “For that, whatever infrastructure is required, like a radar, satellite, computer, a high-performance computer, a supercomputer, all these things we want to install and do, experiment, even a lab and other things."

According to him, if it progresses as scheduled, the ministry would be able to do it in less than a decade.