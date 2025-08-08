Adverse weather is becoming frequent. Indian scientists want to control it
Summary
Cloud seeding can boost rainfall, helping irrigate farmland, replenish reservoirs and aid hydroelectric generation, while cloud suppression can help prevent flooding.
Indian scientists are working on weather intervention technology to induce or suppress clouds and rain, according to a top official.
