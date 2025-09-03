Indian startups’ IPO parade to accelerate as market matures: Jefferies India MD
As India’s startup ecosystem matures, IPOs are emerging as a major exit strategy for investors.
Mumbai: For most companies in the new-economy segment, public listing is likely to be the end game as mergers and consolidation may not play out, Ashish Jhaveri, managing director and head of India investment banking at Jefferies India, said. The pure-play advisory firm expects many new-age companies to list in India over the next few years.