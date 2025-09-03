Increase in deals

With private equity investors heightening their exposure to buyouts in India, it has led to more deals per lifecycle of a company, and investors are bringing in co-investors like general partners (GPs) or limited partners (LPs) within 2-3 years of the buyout and finally evaluating IPOs and blocks as exits or potentially M&A exits, Jhaveri said. “The type of transactions, the velocity of transactions, have increased in a company's life cycle over the last three to four years, as the markets have matured," he added.