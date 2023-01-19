Indian startups rejoice as Android ruling against Google upheld

Indian startups rejoice as Android ruling against Google upheld1 min read . 10:17 PM IST
- In a major setback, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the NCLAT interim order declining to a stay the imposition of ₹1,337 cr penalty on Google
Startups in India rejoiced after the Supreme Court upheld a ruling that ordered technology giant Google to change how it runs its popular Android platform. The ruling would boost competition, opening the markets for the rivals.
In a major setback for Google, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to intervene in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) interim order declining to grant a stay on the imposition of ₹1,337 crore penalty on the US tech giant by the competition regulator. The penalty on Google was imposed for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem.
Google now needs to comply within seven days. The technology giant has also been asked to pay 10 per cent of the penalty amount.
Rohan Verma, CEO of maps service MapmyIndia, his app did not gain market share as Google maps were pre-installed in many Android maps.
"We are elated," said Rohit Verma, adding, "There was negative impact over the years, we hope now consumers and device makers use our app more."
Rakesh Deshmukh, CEO of Indus OS, said the ruling was a “watershed moment". He said allowing other app stores would boost competition and give consumers more options.
Naval Chopra, a lawyer at India's Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, which has challenged Google in courts in the past, said the Supreme Court decision was a landmark one.
"This is a landmark decision in the history of competition law in India and globally," he said, adding the CCI directives "may well lead to a new Indian competitor in video hosting, mapping, web browsers or, dare we say it, search."
(With agency inputs)
