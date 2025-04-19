Indian student, 21, killed by stray bullet at bus stop in Canada’s Hamilton

Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old Indian student, was killed in Ontario, Canada, after being shot by a stray bullet on Wednesday evening during a shooting incident in the city. The bullet struck her when she was waiting at a bus stop in Hamilton. She was a student at Mohawk College.

The Indian Consulate in Toronto shared the information regarding the death of the 21-year-old. In a post on X, the Consulate wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time.”