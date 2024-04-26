Indian-origin student Achinthya Sivalingam arrested, banned for pro-Palestine protest at Princeton University: Report
Achinthya Sivalingam, an Indian-origin student hailing from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, was arrested on Thursday, for participating in pro-Palestine protest at the Princeton University. The arrest comes amid a wave of protests sweeping across major universities in the US against the Israel-Hamas war.
An Indian-origin student, identified as Achinthya Sivalingam, was arrested on Thursday, April 25, for participating in a pro-Palestine protest at Princeton University in the US, India Today reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message