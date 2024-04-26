An Indian-origin student, identified as Achinthya Sivalingam, was arrested on Thursday, April 25, for participating in a pro-Palestine protest at Princeton University in the US, India Today reported.

Achinthya Sivalingam, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and was brought up in Columbus, Ohio, has been banned from the University, for participating in the agitation within the campus premises, pending a disciplinary process. She was arrested along with fellow student, Hassan Sayed.

The development comes amid a wave of protests across major US universities against the Gaza war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Despite warnings from authorities, the student agitators had set up tents in the University's McCosh Courtyard, the Princeton Alumni Weekly reported. Both the students were arrested within minutes after the protest started. Following the arrest, the protestors packed up their tents but continued to put up a sit-in protest, which swelled to around 300 agitators by afternoon.

The two students were arrested "after repeated warnings from the Department of Public Safety to cease activity and leave the area", India Today quoted Princeton University spokesperson, Jennifer Morrill said.

The spokeswoman further added, “have been immediately barred from campus, pending a disciplinary process." She noted that the remaining tents in the campus area were “voluntarily taken down by protesters".

The Princeton Alumni Weekly quoted the spokesperson as saying, “No force was used by Public Safety officers when conducting the arrests, which occurred without resistance."

Princeton University sent an email to students this week issuing a warning against staging of pro-Palestine protests on campus. Vice President for Campus Life at Princeton University, Rochelle Calhoun said demonstrations that involve “occupying or blocking access to buildings [or] establishing outdoor encampments and sleeping in any campus outdoor space" were prohibited.

The warning message reads, “Any individual involved in an encampment, occupation, or other unlawful disruptive conduct who refuses to stop after a warning will be arrested and immediately barred from campus."

